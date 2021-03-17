The Atlético de Madrid He does not want to say goodbye to the Champions League and tonight (from 9:00 p.m.) he seeks victory against him Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to overcome the round of 16 tie. In the first leg, played in Bucharest, the English won 0-1 thanks to both Giroud and controlled to a large extent the attacks of the rojiblancos, who must show a more offensive profile to turn the tie around. Last week marked a year of the great game at Anfield in which the colchoneros beat Liverpool, I remember the fans cling to. Simeone assured at a press conference that Joao Felix will start as a starter accompanying Luis Suárez in attack. The Argentine has all his players available to try to break the wall of Chelsea, which has only conceded two goals since the arrival of Tuchel. The German coach does have sensitive casualties. Neither Thiago Silva nor Abraham have recovered in time for the match, and Jorginho and Mount are suspended for card accumulation after seeing their third yellow in the first leg. With no Premier League options, 20 points behind City, Chelsea are confident of saving their season by progressing as much as possible in Europe. Follow the minute by minute of the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 live:

