Chelsea

The end of the year is going uphill for Frank Lampard’s men as far as Premier is concerned: three defeats in five games, among which the painful setback (3-1) in last day’s derby against Arsenal stands out. very questioned. The blues are showing a lot of irregularity, especially in the offensive field, where they depend a lot lately on the success of Abraham. However, today they could climb the table: they are ninth and are tied on points (25) with their rival today. Ziyech and Musonda, between cotton wool, are the only doubts.

As to follow: Tammy Abraham. He is the top scorer of the team with six goals in the league and arrives on a roll after scoring three goals in the last two games.