Chelsea have long been open to signing a new forward in January even before Armando Broja’s season-ending injury, 90min understands.
Academy graduate Broja went down in the Blues’ mid-season friendly defeat to Aston Villa and will miss the rest of the campaign recovering from an ACL injury, leaving Chelsea light in the striking department.
Preferred option Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the versatile Kai Havertz are Chelsea’s only natural alternatives in attack.
Sources have confirmed to 90min that Broja’s injury has not necessarily impacted Chelsea’s plans, with club officials considering a move for an attacker in January well before the 21-year-old suffered his injury.
Talks were held with RB Leipzig over signing primary attacking target Christopher Nkunku in January before his own injury effectively ensured a summer transfer was the most realistic option.
With Nkunku’s signing already all but sealed, Chelsea have moved on to other forward options and recently opened talks with the agent of Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, who is out of contract in the summer and could be available for a January move for the right price – unless he signs an extension in Germany.
Harry Symeou hosts Andy Headspeath, Quentin Gesp and Jack Gallagher to look back on the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia – join us!
If you can’t see the podcast embed, click here to download or listen to the episode in full!
The Blues also have a handful of ambitious names on their list of candidates, including AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix.
Leao is the main option now and Chelsea are working to recruit the 23-year-old, although Milan officials have long made it clear a January transfer is not an option. Whether there is a price at which the Serie A side would change their tune is unclear.
One of the simpler options for Chelsea would be a January move for free agent Cristiano Ronaldo, who was of interest to co-owner Todd Boehly even before his departure from Manchester United.
Ace 90min Reported back in November, Boehly has not ruled out a move for Ronaldo but is prepared to listen to the wishes of manager Graham Potter, who is believed to be less interested in a deal for the 37-year-old.
#Chelsea #assessing #striker #options #ahead #January #transfer #window
Leave a Reply