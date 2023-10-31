The scouts of the Chelsea were present at the tie Athletic Club against him Valencia (2-2) on Sunday, according to 90min, and goalkeepers Giorgi Mamardashvili and Unai Simón were observed by the Blues directors.
As 90min revealed in September, Chelsea are still on the hunt for a new goalkeeper despite signing Robert Sánchez and Djordje Petrovic over the summer, with their long-term target Mamardashvili at the top of their wish list.
The Stamford Bridge officials were in the stands over the weekend to watch the 23-year-old Valencia goalkeeper, but it is believed that they also took the opportunity to take notes on Simón, from Athletic Club.
Simón, 26, is the starting goalkeeper for the Spanish team and replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal for Athletic after he left for Chelsea in 2018.
Signing a new goalkeeper is not Chelsea’s immediate priority and the Blues are happy with Sanchez as their starter, but while a January move for a new stopper is unlikely, sources have stressed to 90min that it has not been formally ruled out either.
Chelsea’s scouting net has been stretched far and wide in their search for a long-term goalkeeper, and managers also returned to the stands to watch Porto’s Diogo Costa against Barcelona earlier this month, having considered the Portuguese international this summer before opting for the cheaper signing of Sánchez.
Everton’s Jordan Pickford has been monitored, while Chelsea are also among the teams monitoring Aaron Ramsdale’s situation at Arsenal.
90min reported in September that Ramsdale is willing to fight for his place at the Emirates after being dropped in favor of David Raya, although sources believe his stance could soften in the coming months if he is left out of Mikel’s starting lineup. Arteta in the foreseeable future.
Chelsea, for its part, continues its search for young talents and has included Leny Yoro (Lille) and Valentín Barco (Boca Juniors) on its list of targets.
