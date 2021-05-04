Paris (AFP)

Chelsea, England, is counting on a valuable goal that he scored on his way outside his stronghold at Real Madrid’s stadium (1-1), the 13-time European Champions League champion, to reach the third final in his history in the most prominent continental competition, when he receives the record holder tomorrow Wednesday in London in the second leg semi final.

The West London team had sent a strong message at the beginning of the first leg, when it dominated and scored through the American Christian Pulisic, before Real settled matters with a scissor ball to his French goal, Karim Benzema, raising his score to 71 goals in the first continental competition.

Pulisic commented after the first leg: We accept a 1-1 draw in Madrid. We are optimistic for the second leg, but the mission is yet to be accomplished.

For his part, French coach Zinedine Zidane said: We are still alive, and we are entering the absence match with a winning mentality. With this result, Chelsea will be able to reach the final match, in the event of a negative tie or winning any result over the royal team, which is competing in the semi-finals for the thirtieth time in its rich history. But Real is not considered an easy pick in this tournament, especially with its coach Zidane, who led it to three consecutive titles between 2016 and 2018. In the previous three times, in which Zidane reached the semi-finals, Real went to the end and won the title, which strengthens his chances against Chelsea, who aspire to win their second title in the competition after 2012, at the expense of Bayern Munich, Germany, knowing that he lost the 2008 final to his compatriot Manchester United.

Parallel to their continental battle, both Real and Chelsea are still involved in a local fight, but with different goals. In the Spanish League, Real is trying to defend its title, as it is ranked second, two points behind its leaders Atletico Madrid and equal with its rivals Barcelona, ​​four stages before the conclusion of La Liga.

As for Chelsea, who has lost hope of winning the Premier League title, heading strongly towards Manchester City, it is fighting for a fourth place, confirming its return to the Champions League and currently occupying it 3 points ahead of West Ham. Real suffered a painful blow after confirming that his French international defender Rafael Varane was injured in the muscles of the parlors in the match against Osasuna (2-0) on Saturday in the domestic league, and he was forced to leave his place at the start of the second half for Nacho.

Real Madrid recently suffered from many injuries in its ranks, most notably the defense line, especially its defense pole, its captain, Sergio Ramos, Danny Carvajal, French Ferland Mendy and its winger Lucas Vasquez, who had Zidane several times this season to include him in the right-back position.

But Ramos, “left calf, Corona” and “left calf” men returned to training at the end of last week, and they will be an addition that Zidane needs in front of Chelsea, aspiring to reach the final. Regarding the Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde, who suffers from Corona two weeks ago, Zidane waited in the last hours for additional results that would allow him to participate.

Brazilian left-back Marcelo joins the mission late due to his choice as a Spanish citizen to monitor polling stations in regional elections, while Real Madrid hopes the former Chelsea star, Eden Hazard, will return to his form after a series of frustrating successive injuries.

According to “Marca” newspaper, Zidane may resort to the 4-3-3 offensive plan, after the 3-5-2 first-leg plan faltered due to the victory of the two backs Ben Chilwell and Spaniard Cesar Azpilicueta over Carvajal and Marcelo. On the other hand, the appointment of German Thomas Tuchel as head of the Chelsea coaching staff changed the face of the team, making it also a candidate to reach the first final since winning the title in 2012.

Tochel, dismissed from Paris Saint-Germain coaching, achieved a good run with his new team, succeeding midfielder Frank Lampard. Croatian midfielder Matteo Kovacic is absent from his squad, and after resting many of his essentials during the recent victory over Fulham (2-0), he regains his stars on Wednesday, similar to Italian midfielders Jorginho and French Ngolo Kante in midfield, as German defender Antonio Rudiger appears ready after his exposure. To hit the back.

Tuchel could push his fellow countryman, Kai Havertz, up front after his brace against Fulham, when another German spearhead, Timo Werner, was pushed to the right. However, suspicion hangs over the participation of midfielder Mason Mount after his injury in the Fulham match, which prompted Tuchel to say: I hope it will be a small problem for Mason, and he is ready for the Real Madrid match. And about his removal from the last confrontation, he added: It was my decision, no doctor or physical therapist asked me to do so. But I saw him fall hard and that coincided with a prior decision to replace him.