The Chelsea Blues, led by the new owners of the team headed by businessman Todd Boehly, are looking to recover their memory and return to the top of the Premier League and Europe in general. After the transition stage that generated the departure of Abramovich, those from London lived complex times that they now seek to leave in the past and start a new stage within a club that has been a leader this century.
Those in London have decided that this reconstruction is generated through investment and movements within the market. That being the case, in recent months they have invested money like no other club in the world to be able to form a large squad capable of fighting for all the titles. His most recent stellar move has been the signing of Nkunku in exchange for 100 million euros, however, not the only Frenchman to join the team as the Blues have a central defender of the future practically tied up.
Fabrizio Romano informs that Chelsea and Monaco are about to finalize the signing of Benoit Badiashile, a powerful 21-year-old central defender, who stands out for his physical power and excellent individual technique. The defender was unsuccessfully looking for Juventus in the summer and it was Barcelona’s plan B in case of failure with Koundé, however, now the French player will continue his career within the Premier League after a transfer that could be closed between 35- 40 million euros for the Monegasque team.
#Chelsea #step #completing #signing #Badiashile #reinforce #defense
