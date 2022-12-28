Negotiations are progressing to final stages for Benoit Badiashile to join Chelsea, expectation is for the deal to be completed soon for €35/40m fee. 🚨🔵 #CFC

There’s an agreement in principle on personal terms with Badiashile, he’s now keen on the move as reported yesterday. pic.twitter.com/iAW8mCjjym

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2022