I want to play, I want to go away. A change of scenery, choose a club in which it can be a real protagonist. Timo Werner wants to leave Chelsea, he told Tuchel and I hope the club can satisfy him, before the market ends. He does not intend to force his hand, he does not want to go to the fight, but he has asked his agents to be satisfied, because in London he is no longer happy. A matter of stimulation and tranquility, the one that he has lost in recent weeks. In the year of the World Cup he wants to feel confidence again, in a team that can enhance his qualities.

JUVE – Chelsea have not made a wall for the moment and have opened the loan (Werner expires in 2025), but not free of charge and above all he demands that his salary be paid in full, which is close to 15 million euros gross per year. A figure that at the moment scares Leipzig, where the former Stuttgart striker has grown up and would like to return, and Juve, to which it was proposed. Allegri likes Werner, but the priority at the moment is called Morata. If the conditions do not exist to bring the current Atletico Madrid forward to Italy, the issue will be addressed with Chelsea. Which in recent days has received advances from Newcastle, a destination that does not particularly warm Werner.