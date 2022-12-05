The Mexican team ended its activity in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 consummating a resounding failure by being eliminated in the group stage. However, it’s not all bad news for El Tri.
One of the most outstanding elements of the Mexican group was Alexis Vega. Although it is true that he could not score, the striker and youth squad for the Diablos Rojos del Toluca played a good role and was one of the most noted for his pleasant football.
This situation has caused clubs from the other side of the pond to ask about their services. One of the most interested comes from the Premier League, being Chelsea ‘the girlfriend’ who wants ‘Pingo’.
According to information from Si & Dan Talk Chelseathe high command of the English club have already contacted the footballer’s agents, so if the negotiations go well, it would be in the coming weeks when the signing is made
For his part, the Chivas coach, Fernando Hierromentioned in an interview that this decision will be solely Alexis Vega’s.
“The reality is that this is no longer our decision, that is Alexis’s and what is clear is that he is a magnificent player and everyone knows it”he stated.
The player of the Chivas He has played 121 official matches with the rojiblanco team, scoring a total of 24 goals so far and contributing 23 assists. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
