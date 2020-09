Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Subscribe to the Soccer Every day on @BBCSounds ? https://t.co/cYUmTZjVTe #bbcfootball #CFC pic.twitter.com/ascatvXTU0

? ️? ️ Chelsea supervisor Frank Lampard joined us on the Friday Soccer Social alongside @DFletcherSport different @DionDublinsDube

I Agree

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy