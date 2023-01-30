533 million spent to date, another 120 to snatch by force Enzo Fernandez to Benfica, after a first assault by 127 in more exercises was repulsed by the Portuguese: apparently Chelsea want at all costs the best young player of the World Cup in Qatarand is thinking of paying the astronomical amount of 120 million euros all at once in the coffers of President Rui Costa.

GRAY ZONE – Your account is ready to go up to 653 million in two market sessionsand there is nothing FIFA can do: the long contracts that the English Federation allows its clubs are not expressly prohibited by the highest football body, which will soon take measures, but will never be able to do so retroactively.