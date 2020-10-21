Chelsea London have included retired Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech in their squad for the English Premier League (Premier League) season. This is reported on website club.

The team explained that the 38-year-old goalkeeper, who works as a technical advisor to the Blues, took the position of a football player without a contract. Its inclusion in the application is due to the possible negative consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to Cech, three more goalkeepers are announced for the season: Kepa Arrisabalaga, Willie Caballero and Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea have eight points this season after five rounds. The team is in eighth place in the Premier League standings.

Cech ended his football career in the summer of 2019. He played for Chelsea from 2004 to 2015. Together with the blue goalkeeper, he won the championship and the FA Cup four times, and also became the winner of the Champions League and the Europa League.