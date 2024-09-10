Linglong Tire will supply tires for the men’s team buses and will be visible in the stadium, next to the field

Chelsea announced on Monday (09.Sep.2024) a new global partnership with Linglong Tirea Chinese tire manufacturer. This agreement, which has a duration of “several years” – unspecified – aims to increase the global presence of both brands. In addition, the collaboration aims to strengthen the visibility of Linglong Tire and Chelsea in international markets.

As part of the agreement, Linglong Tire will supply tires for Chelsea’s men’s team buses in the UK. The brand will be involved in creating custom content to engage fans around the world. In addition, the agreement will provide the company with visibility at Stamford Bridge, with pitchside placements for both the men’s and women’s teams.

Casper Stylsvig, Chelsea’s chief revenue officer, highlighted the importance of the partnership. “This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to collaborate with a respected Chinese brand and contribute to our global growth plans,” Stylsvig stated.

Linglong Tire Chairman and CEO Wang Feng sees the partnership as a milestone in the company’s internationalization strategy. “Partnering with a world-renowned football club like Chelsea is a significant opportunity to expand our global presence and strengthen our brand in international markets,” Feng declared.

Chelsea have struck other major commercial deals, including a recent one with Betway. The club are currently looking for a new front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2024-25 season, following the expiry of their deal with Infinite Athlete.