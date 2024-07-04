O Chelseaan English football club, announced on Wednesday (3 July 2024) an agreement with Three, a telecommunications company. The contract will come into effect in the 2024/25 season and marks the first exclusive senior partnership for Chelsea’s women’s team. Financial details were not officially disclosed.

The Three logo will be displayed on the front of Chelsea’s training shirts, matchday warm-up kits and away kits, as official announcement of the club.

Additionally, the deal includes ticket offers for WSL (Women’s Super League) matches, stadium tours and merchandise through the Three+ loyalty app. Three was previously Chelsea’s official telecoms partner, serving as the club’s title sponsor from 2020/21 to 2022/23 before being replaced by Infinite Athlete.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s men’s team will have their training wear sponsored by BingX, taking over from Trivago, which also sponsored the women’s team.

Elaine Carey, Commercial Director for Three UK and Ireland, said: “At Three, we pride ourselves on highlighting female talent, both on and off the pitch, which is why partnering with Chelsea Women is a perfect fit.

“After many years of building the WeSeeYou Network, we are excited to continue supporting, celebrating and connecting women in sport, helping them reach their full potential.”

Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer at Chelsea Football Club, said: “We are thrilled to announce the renewal of our partnership with Three. Since we began working together in 2020, they have been a steadfast supporter of the club and have created truly impactful campaigns, such as the Talk More Than Football mental health initiative.

“Three has consistently delivered best-in-class initiatives within the women’s football community, and their new role as a title partner of the team is a perfect illustration of our shared passion for the game and our ambition to innovate.”