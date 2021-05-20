Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

At a time when Manchester United tried, “without success”, to obtain the services of the young English international winger, Jadon Sancho (21 years), a player from Borussia Dortmund, the German, another English club, Chelsea, entered the “Red Devils” in the deal, offering 80 million Pound sterling, to be completed during the next “summer mercato”.

The German club had rejected an offer by “United” in the “summer mercato” in 2020, because its management insisted on obtaining 108 million euros in exchange for selling it, which prompted United at the time to retreat.

English press sources said that the German coach, Thomas Tuchel, is keen to sign Sancho to join him, with his German stars Timo Werner and Havertz, to form an attacking trio at the “Blues”.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund officials insist not to decide on Sancho until after the end of the “Euro 2020” tournament, in the hope that he will shine with his country, which will enable them to ask for a higher price to dispense with him, whether it is for Chelsea or “United”.

The injury kept Sancho out of matches for several weeks this season, having played only 19 games during which he scored 14 goals, while since his arrival in Dortmund from Manchester City, he played 136 matches, during which he scored 50 goals and scored 65 other goals.

Michael Zork, sporting director of Borussia Dortmund club, had recently stated that his club was ready to dispense with Sancho’s services, but according to certain conditions, but he did not disclose these conditions, although some English press sources said that one of these conditions is the value of the contract to be concluded with The club that wants to buy him, and find an efficient substitute that can replace Sancho, so that the team is not affected by his departure.

It remains to be known that Chelsea may be more likely to be in the competition between him and “United”, given that the English press revealed that Sancho has tended since his childhood towards encouraging Chelsea.