NAfter making it to the semi-finals of the Champions League with Chelsea, coach Thomas Tuchel pointed out the peculiarity of this success. “If you look at the story, you can see that this is a great achievement for all of us, it is not normal that you arrive there. The Champions League semi-final is a big deal, ”he said.

The 0: 1 against FC Porto on Tuesday evening was enough thanks to the 2: 0 in the first leg for the first time among the best four football teams in Europe since 2014. “You know when Chelsea were last in the semi-finals. We’re not used to being there. It’s a great achievement. We are very happy to be there and we take everything we can with us to learn and grow. “

In the semi-finals of the premier class it is now against the winner of the duel between league competitor FC Liverpool with coach Jürgen Klopp and Real Madrid for international Toni Kroos. This game will be played on Wednesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and at DAZN). Tuchel still has the chance to win two titles in his first season in England. The FA Cup will play against Manchester City in the semi-finals on Saturday.

“A hard, hard fight”

“We’re coming with a very young team. You can fight and run and hang in there. We have to accept it like an adventure, ”said Tuchel,“ it’s a big step. ”The German internationals Kai Havertz and Antonio Rüdiger were allowed to play in Seville from the start, but striker Timo Werner was not used.

A solid defensive performance until shortly before the final whistle was enough for Chelsea. The overhead kick goal by Mehdi Taremi in stoppage time caused tremors in the Chelsea camp for only a few seconds. “That was a tough, tough fight. Maybe not so nice to watch on TV, but very intense on the sidelines, ”said Tuchel. “We deserved to progress, but it was a tough 180 minutes.” Due to travel restrictions due to corona, the game did not take place at Stamford Bridge in London, but again in the stadium in Seville.

Accompanied by the loud twittering of birds, the Portuguese, who were under pressure to score two goals, took the initiative from the start, but hardly had any clear opportunities. At the latest in his own penalty area, the defensive around Rüdiger, who played in the back three on the left, cleared all efforts. Only in stoppage time was Taremi able to take advantage of a carelessness with his beautiful overhead kick (90 + 4 minutes).

On the offensive, Chelsea itself remained largely harmless. After 27 minutes there was a good ball win in midfield, but Havertz could not take advantage of the overpowering situation around the penalty area. Former Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic missed the clearest chance for Chelsea to make it 1-0 when he was unable to process a pass in the six-yard box (54th minute). Substitute Taremi came to the end on the other side, but his header from standing was no real threat.

As the game progressed, Chelsea refrained from their own actions and was apparently only concerned with defending the lead from the first leg. The Portuguese had missed a lot of opportunities, while the Premier League club was very efficient thanks to the goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell. That was enough and the nice winning goal Taremis had no effect.