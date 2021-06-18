The permanence of Ronald Koeman as Barcelona coach for the next season has been an exit sentence for several Barcelona footballers, one of them is the Bosnian Miralem Pjánic, who had a year of terror with the culé team under the mandate of the man from the Netherlands, a situation that seems not to change for the next tournament.
Miralem’s departure for next season seems inevitable, a situation that Juventus will seek to take advantage of with the return of Allegri, however, Vecchia Signora has been competed by two of the best teams on the planet, the Champions League champion. , Chelsea and PSG.
Although, all the ways of the Bosnian pointed to an imminent return to Turin, both those of London and those of Paris consider Miralem a footballer that they can recover and that in his best version can be of great contribution to the midfield of their teams. Barcelona’s position with the midfielder is very clear today, they only want a definitive sale for the experienced midfielder, seeking to recover as much euros as possible after an obviously unsuccessful signing for the interests of the culé squad.
