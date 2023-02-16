It is undeniable and cannot be hidden, within PSG there is a crisis after the World Cup. Several of the footballers in the squad are in a terrible state of form, far from the expectations generated by the team from the French capital, from whom greater power was expected and have been left behind too much. After the World Cup, where neither the results nor good football have reached the squad of the sheikhs.
A Champions League elimination against Bayern Munich would be fatal, almost a final blow within the Paris box. This scenario would cause financial and sporting falls that are difficult to overcome ahead. That is why the whole of the capital of France is already considering the future for the following year and they value the departure of several of its stars, one of them Neymar, the most expensive signing in history that has never become the footballer that PSG wanted.
Yesterday, the people of PSG had a meeting with Todd Boehly, the new owner of Chelsea, where both parties named the table, Neymar Jr. The sources affirm that, as happened last summer, the Parisians have offered the transfer of the Brazilian player to the English team. The reality is that those in London do not dislike the idea of being able to sign a super star of that renown, however, they have asked the sheikhs for patience, because before buying, they must do the math.
