Once again, and despite the fact that there was communication between the coach and the player to smooth things over, Ten Hag has made the decision to forget about Jadon Sancho, a player who is not fulfilling the coach’s expectations on the field.
That being the case, the winger is already on the market awaiting an offer that will suit him in a new home, which could come from London, as Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is a huge admirer of Jadon’s abilities.
International press reports that Maresca has informed Chelsea’s board that he would like to add Jadon to his squad at the close of the transfer window. The coach is confident that he has what it takes to recover the best version of the player who captivated the world during his first spell at Dortmund. In this case, the London club is open to knocking on Manchester United’s door to negotiate a swap deal, offering Sterling as a bargaining chip.
The information indicates that Chelsea consider it a fair move for all parties to put Sterling on the table with United in exchange for Jadon’s rights, since they are guys from the same area, with similar qualities, market values on par and they even agree on their situation with their current coaches who did not appreciate them. Those in London have already informed Raheem that they will offer him as a bargaining chip, to which the player gave the green light. The rest depends on United’s position.
