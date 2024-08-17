The first match between Chelsea and Manchester City in the 2024/25 Premier League will be played on Sunday 18 August 2024. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge, London and will kick off at 16:30 (UK local time).
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of both teams:
Enzo Maresca’s team will want to win in their opening game against Manchester City to make a statement and get off to a good start this season with the hope of securing a place in the Champions League next season. In this line-up we could see one of the new signings, Jörgensen, in goal, who comes from Villarreal. We will also see players like Cole Palmer, Cucurella or Nkunku in this formation.
This is what Chelsea’s lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Jorgensen
Defenses: Bad Taste, Fofana, Badiashile, Marc Cucurella
Midfielders: Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo, Nkunku, Mudryk
Front: Nicholas Jackson
Manchester City are arguably the best team in England. Pep Guardiola’s men are the favourites to win the league title again. In this match we will be able to see players make their debut in the Premier League, such as Savinho, who was one of the revelations in La Liga last season. We will also see players like De Bruyne, Rodri and Haaland.
This is what Manchester City’s lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Ederson
Defenses: Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol
Midfielders: Kovacic, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Savinho
Front: Haaland
