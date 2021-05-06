It is the second time in three years that two British teams have reached this stage. Chelsea beat Real Madrid, while Manchester City eliminated PSG. First final for the Citizens and third for the Blues.

England can now boast of being the only European league with three Champions League finals with two of its teams in dispute. It is a stroke of authority from the Premier League in that battle to be the best competition on the old continent.

Chelsea joined Manchester City on Wednesday, May 5, to fight for the title on May 29 in Istanbul, Turkey. The Londoners beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the second leg of the semifinals playing at home. A goal from the German Timo Werner in the first half and another from the English Mason Mount in the complementary period gave them the victory.

It was a triumph that ended with an aggregate result of 3-1 in favor of Chelsea, who were superior to the whites, although with an obvious lack of definition in front of the goal. In this meeting, as in the first leg, the Blues wasted several occasions that would have sentenced the tie much earlier.

“We will come to Istanbul to win, not to be participants,” said Thomas Tuchel, Chesea coach, at a press conference. The German made history by being the first coach to make a consecutive presence at two Champions League finals with two different teams. Last year Tuchel did the same at the helm of PSG in the final they lost to Bayern Munich.

Manchester City in search of their first European crown

Unlike Chelsea, which reaches their third Champions League final, Manchester City reaches this stage for the first time. Those led by Pep Guardiola knocked out PSG France in the semifinals on Tuesday and ended up showing a high level.

The Citizens won the second leg 2-0 with a double by Algerian Riyad Mahrez. Already in the idea they had won in Paris by 1-2.

It is Guardiola’s return to a Champions League final after ten years and in a season that could be filled with even more glory. The City could be champions of the Premier League this weekend, two titles that would be added to the one of the Carabao Cup that they already raised.

“We were brilliant,” Guardiola said after qualifying.

The eighth final of the Champions League with two teams from the same country

This duel between Chelsea and Manchester City will be the eighth between two clubs from the same nation in the history of the competition. The first was in 2000 between Real Madrid and Valencia, from Spain, and ended in favor of the Merengues.

John Terry, then Chelsea captain, laments after missing a penalty kick in the 2008 Champions League final against Manchester United. Moscow, Russia, May 22, 2008. © AP- Bernat Armangue

In 2003, Milan beat Juventus in the Italian final. Manchester United and Chelsea met in 2008 in the first English final, which ended in victory for the Red Devils.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund starred in the German football festival in 2013 with what was the fifth trophy for the Bavarians.

A double duel between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid in 2014 and 2016, together with the final between Liverpool and Tottenham in 2019 complete these fratricidal encounters.