The last five Womens FA Cup tournaments have been won by either Chelsea or Manchester
City, this year will follow the trend and one of the two will take this trophy again to
House. Both teams have won the trophy three times in their history.
To get through, Emma Hayes’s team beat Arsenal away. it was a match
complicated and it was not until the second half that the ‘Blue’ team managed to score. Guro Reiten
scored the first goal of the game at minute ’50, a pass from Bethany England and Ji So-yun closed
the score at minute ’61 to end up winning two to zero on the visit.
It was not an easy match for Chelsea that despite the absence of Fran Kirby in the
attack, they were able to seize their opportunities and show that they are the strongest team
for the end. It is important to emphasize that the two teams are fighting for the FA title
Women Super League and they only have one point difference.
In the other semi-final, Manchester City quietly cruised to victory over West Ham
by scoring four goals on the visit vs. one at home. England’s historic striker, Ellen White
opened the scoring, Chloe Kelly scored the second goal and the 3-time winner of “Player
Youth of the Year,” Lauren Hemp hit her double to close out victory over the Hammers.
This will be the first time that these two teams will face each other in the Womens final
FA Cup. May 15 is the date on which Wembley Stadium will receive two great
teams that will fight for a new crown, but only one will take the fourth championship
of your story home.
#Chelsea #Manchester #City #reach #Womens #Cup #final
Leave a Reply