After the historic sanction that the Everton With the loss of 10 points in the Premier League, there is alarm in English football over the possibility that the Championship Commission will take similar measures with two giants like Chelsea and Manchester Citywho could run the risk of losing the category.

Rumors are that both Manchester City, leader of the Premier with 28 points, and Chelsea, tenth with 16 points, could lose around 30 points in this current season, given that the English Football Federation (FA) received several complaints about irregularities in the purchase of players by each team.

Manchester City, in the Champions League.

If everything happens the same as it happened with Everton, both teams would be at the bottom of the table without any unity. Because in addition to the deduction of points for City and Chelsea, they would also have a million-dollar fine.

Stefan Borson, a lawyer who has advised City, believes the decision sets a dangerous precedent. “For me, 10 points for Everton seems harsh for a simple FFP violation. But it reinforces that the sanctions against City (if they occur) and now against Chelsea could lead to relegation,” he wrote in X.

According to the journalist of ‘The Time’ newspaper, Martyn Ziegler, “it will be much more serious for both Manchester City and Chelsea if their charges are proven. I mean Man City have had 115 charges, Everton only had one and Chelsea are still under investigation so we don’t know the number of charges there. If you look at Manchester City, there are many more accusations, but they are much more serious. Manchester City will therefore have a real fear that they face possible relegation from the Premier League,” he stated on Talk Sports.

However, Ziegler assures that both cases are extremely complex and will not be resolved in the short term.

