Chelsea compensated for its two-goal delay to draw 2-2 with its guest, Liverpool, and disrupt each other’s march in favor of Manchester City, who moved away from the lead by 10 points.

The two teams were missing many key players, and Chelsea excluded striker Romelu Lukaku after criticizing coach Thomas Tuchel’s style of play.

It seemed that Liverpool tightened its grip early on the match, when he scored through Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah before they traveled to Cameroon to participate with Senegal and Egypt in the African Nations Cup.

Mane took advantage of a mistake from Trevoh Chaluba, to give Liverpool the lead in the ninth minute, and then 8 minutes later, Salah boosted the visitors’ lead after he dribbled past Marcos Alonso and hit the ball into the narrow corner of Edvard Mendy’s goal.

But Chelsea rose up and reduced the difference with an amazing direct shot from Mateo Kovacic in the 42nd minute, after Liverpool goalkeeper Kovin Kelleher cleared the ball on his way.

After 4 minutes, Chelsea equalized when Christian Pulisic received N’Golo Kante’s pass from above the Liverpool defense, and the American player calmly shot it past Kelleher.

The goalkeepers Mendy and Kelleher saved many chances in the second half, which lived in everything except goals.