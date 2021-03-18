Bayern Munich renewed their victory over Lazio to accompany fellow Dortmund to the quarter-finals of the European Championships, while Italy no longer had clubs in the tournament. In London, Chelsea renewed their victory over Atletico Madrid to climb to the same role for the first time in many years.

Bayern Munich, the defending champion, beat Lazio at home when they beat them 2-1 on Wednesday in Munich in the second leg of the Champions League final in football, and reached the quarter-finals.

Polish international Robert Lewandowski (33 from a penalty kick) and his Cameroonian international substitute Eric Maxime Chubu Moting (73) scored the goals of Bayern Munich, and Marco Barolo (82) Lazio’s goal.

Bayern Munich had won 4-1 back in the capital, Rome, three weeks ago.

Bayern Munich and hit a new record in the prestigious European championship, reaching the quarter-finals for the 19th time, surpassing Barcelona’s number, which reached the same round 18 times, and it is the team that left the round of sixteen for the current season, after losing to Paris Saint-Germain The Frenchman, with a score of 5 – 2, on aggregate.