Joao Felix is a peculiar name, a guy who, as the world already knows, is brimming with talent, however, for different reasons, the Portuguese player, wherever he goes, is nothing more than a player with minimal and few flashes of brilliance. Now, Joao was waiting for Barcelona to attack for his return this summer, however, the Catalans did not make the slightest effort to get Felix, a fact that has led the former Benfica player to choose his final destination, London, for a rematch with Chelsea.
In the absence of an official announcement, Mundo Deportivo confirms that Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea have a full agreement for the definitive transfer of Joao, which will be closed in exchange for 50 million euros fixed, plus another five in variables, an offer that, at least verbally, is closed. At the same time, the source confirms that the London club from the capital of Spain must use said income to pay the London club for the purchase of Conor Gallagher.
Felix has opted to reject both Aston Villa and Benfica to resume his career at Chelsea, a club where he has good friends and where he also had a very comfortable time during his last loan with Maresca’s team. For its part, Atlético cuts a problem, there is no other way to consider Joao in terms of his relationship with the colchoneros, who lose 60 million euros along the way considering what they paid in 2019 for the Portuguese.
