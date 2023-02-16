Although he has only one goal for the club in more than a month’s stay within it, João Félix has everyone within Chelsea happy and even impressed. So much so that it seems that the London team appreciates that the Portuguese’s talent is outstanding and the best sports version of him may arrive soon. Thus, from England they report that the Boehly family cadre welcomes their final purchase, which, as we have informed you in 90min, they hope to negotiate in the coming days with Atlético de Madrid.
However, and beyond Chelsea’s taste for João, the Blues understand that this will not be an easy signing, since Atlético will not accept less than 80 million euros for the Portuguese. Thus, the English team values routes to pay as little as possible for the signing of the former Benfica and they could offer the team of the capital of Spain a player as a bargaining chip.
The club’s board of directors would put the club’s discard list on Chelsea’s table and would allow them to choose a player from it with the aim of lowering João’s price. At the moment there has not been this formal approach, but for several days it has been known that the mattress team welcomes the possible signing of Pulisic, this given the possible departure of Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, thus, perhaps the player from the The United States is the key man for said signing.
