The point added by the Seville in Stamford Bridge is one of those who are signed in blood on the day of the drawing of the groups, when the milkmaid’s accounts are made. And it was achieved by being faithful to the style that made the Nervionian troop champion of Europa League. A rock that only needed to be sharp for the joy to be complete, without forgetting that there was a Chelsea whose players left without being very clear about what color the Bond. They were the only great team in the Premier which Sevilla had not yet faced and those of Lampard they already know what kind of rival they have in the group.

If there was any doubt about how the Champions suit would suit a team used to wearing the Europa League clothes, they were soon dispelled. Neither adversity in the form of injuries changed the plan of Lopetegui’s men, who did lift a title in August by passing illustrious such as the Rome, Manchester United or Inter, they pretend to make a lot of noise with the star ball. With Navas of tireless captain, with Diego Carlos fortifying an impassable wall, with Fernando giving lessons in everything he does … and awaiting inspiration from Rakitic and the state of grace of Ocampos To seal the license to dream