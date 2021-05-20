Chelsea have not finished their season yet, but they are already moving to the next. The blues took an important step by beating Leicester to close their qualification for a new Champions League, the same competition that they play in the final against Manchester City on May 29. After losing the FA Cup also to the Foxes, those from Stamford Bridge will seek their second Champions League to close this season with a title. With the cup or without it, they will close the campaign, but not the offices that move in search of a transfer of the highest level.

The next target for this summer is Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern forward is not clear about his continuity in the Bavarian club and, according to Sky Sports Germany, he is looking for an exit to another of the five major leagues. The information jumped and the teams began to move in a race in which Chelsea seems to be leading.

This same German media ensures that the club in the most exclusive neighborhood in London has already contacted Lewandowski to propose a future dress in blue in a team where the position of nine (Giroud, Tammy Abraham or a Werner who has shown himself to be more attacking in general) would be in his full control. The problem? For Warsaw, according to Sky, England is not the most attractive destination and although it has not said no, it has not launched itself to accept the offer of Londoners.

No to PSG and the advantage of Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain was another of the clubs that showed interest in the situation of the 32-year-old forward. The tip appeared as a guarantee option to be the reference nine after Cavani’s departure last season and the failed experiment with Mauro Icardi. Getting the best striker of today was a perfect plan for those in the capital, but it was this same who would have rejected the option of the French club according to several German media. They point out that their favorite destinations are Spain and England, always in that order.

That priority for joining LaLiga is not new and it is that Lewy was close to Real Madrid on three occasions. In 2014, the whites came to send him the contract, but the signing was not closed. The forward, in each information that appears, shows the intention of reaching Spain and Real Madrid is his favorite destination. For the whole of La Castellana, the priority is Kylian Mbappé and he is attentive to the bid for Haaland, but Lewandowski is not ruled out.

For Bayern, either. “I have no doubt that he will stay. Who sells a player who scores 60 goals a year? Also, his agents did not tell us about a possible exit,” Karl Heinz Rummenigge told SPORT1. The club also included him among the players chosen to promote their new second kit for 20/21. Although they wear the Adidas brand and the tip has signed a contract with Nike, he appeared among the chosen ones but at the end of the photo galleries.

A record season

Far from declining, Robert Lewandowski has found his best since his thirties. At 32, the Polish striker equaled Gerd Müller’s record of 40 goals in the Bundesliga and is one goal away from definitively beating the record with one game remaining against Augsburg this Saturday at 3.30pm.

In addition to this record, ‘Lewy’ is going to break his badge with the Golden Boot and win this award for the first time in his career. The Bayern player adds 80 points, 20 above Leo Messi, who with 30 goals is second. Cristiano Ronaldo closes the podium with 29 goals and 58 points. Below, André Silva (27 goals), Mbappé (26 goals), Haaland (25 goals), Lukaku (23 goals) or Gerard Moreno (23 goals). The trophy will come in the second best year of his career at the scorer level. This season he has 47 points to 55 last season.