Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea have agreed a contract with Arsen Zakharyan

Chelsea agreed on personal terms of the contract with Dynamo football player and the Russian national team Arsen Zakharyan. About this in Twitter reports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The British have entered into a long-term agreement with the Blue-White-Blues in the summer of 2022. The transaction is expected to close in 2023. It is specified that Chelsea are confident in the transfer of the Russian midfielder to the club.

On November 18, Zakharyan’s agent Pavel Andreev said that with a possible transfer to Chelsea, the player would not have to change citizenship. “His parents are Armenians and he can get an Armenian passport. But if this is done, it will not be to make it easier for Arsen to leave for Europe, ”Andreev said.

On September 1, Dynamo reported that Zakharyan’s transfer to Chelsea would not take place due to technical problems. Details of what happened were not disclosed. The football player said that he was upset because of what happened, but pulled himself together.