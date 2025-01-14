































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Chelsea – AFC Bournemouth of the Premier League, which takes place at Stamford Bridge at 8:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN 3, MAX

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Chelsea – AFC Bournemouth

Classification and statistics between Chelsea – AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before the



Crystal Palace



while AFC Bournemouth played their final Premier League match against



Everton



. He Chelsea currently occupies the position number 4 of the Premier League with 37 points, while their rival,

AFC Bournemouthoccupies the place 7 with 34 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, Chelsea’s schedule, AFC Bournemouth’s schedule and Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.