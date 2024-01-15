Karim Benzema's drama with Al-Ittihad is not over. As of today, Karim would be separated from the squad by direct order of the coach, Marcelo Gallardo and the reality is that the former Real Madrid's desire is to return to Europe. Thus, in the last hours the newspaper The Telegraph has reported that Chelsea has already made the first contact with Benzema's entourage to offer a place within the squad on loan for the next six months, leaving the decision in the hands of the player.
However, the London team is not the only giant willing to take Benzema, also from the Premier League, Manchester United welcomes adding the forward for the end of the season.
Ten Hag wants a senior '9' and the club considers that the Frenchman is the best name in the transfer market, which is why they could start the race with Chelsea to add the scorer in January.
In any case, the move will not be easy, since it is clear that the player would have to accept a huge salary reduction, in addition, wait for Al-Ittihad to assimilate the departure of the footballer whom they have almost made into the owner of the club.
The player made the decision to leave the sporting elite in order to sign one of the best contracts in the history of football and this is a decision for which he is paying dearly. Among various versions, the reality is that the Frenchman has already been absent in two different stages of the club's work, in addition to being the promoter of the dismissal of the team's former coach Nuno Espirito Santo.
