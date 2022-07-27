Chelsea, with a new owner in the main chair of the team, has as its goal this summer to form one of the best squads on the planet after a season in which they won absolutely nothing and were tainted by off-field issues that inevitably affected inside the club.
The market started in a good way for those led by Tuchel. In the blink of an eye, those from London closed the signings of Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, two pieces that can be considered world elite. However, in recent days, the English side have been bogged down in their search for a right-wing central defender and are looking to get out of the mud as quickly as possible.
The Blues lost the signing of Jules Koundé and entered the fight for Nordi Mukiele too late. That being the case, at Stamford Bridge they will have to activate their third option on the list, it is also French Wesley Fofana, a young Leicester player with a promising future but who is not coming off his best year after a terrible injury that left him out of action for almost the entire course. The transfer of Fofana could exceed 50 million euros, since only his value is located at 40 million.
