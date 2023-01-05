Youseffa Moukoko is considered one of the great pearls of world football. At just over 17 years of age, the German has been in charge of setting records within the Bundesliga and the German National Team as a youth, his performance within Borussia Dortmund has been outstanding, to the point that today he is the team’s star striker and His future within the market is attractive, as the giants of the planet want to close his signing.
The World Cup player in Qatar 2022 has less than 6 months of striker contract with the Borussia Dortmund team, this means that the player can now negotiate his future with any other team as a free agent. At the moment, Moukoko has chosen to reject all the renewal offers that he has received from his still club, as they do not end up convincing him and it seems that he wants to take a step forward by making the leap to some European giant.
Weeks ago it was reported that Barcelona was the best placed team to take the German, however, Chelsea has taken a step forward and is on pole to take Youseffa. The new team of recruiters and trainers of the club, is the same that some time ago made Leipzig shine in this sense and they have excellent references of the striker, for which, they would be convincing the club to present a stellar offer to the scorer, well above of what Dortmund and even Barcelona’s culés can offer.
