The cafeteria of the University of Biological Sciences of the Complutense University of Madrid has witnessed, and still is, last minute revisions for a final exam, chattering, coffees with milk for breakfast, the occasional game of muses, love stories… and also for the love of nature. In the classrooms of this Madrid faculty almost a quarter of a century ago, a ‘contract’ with the planet was signed and it was done almost like the great signings in the world of football: on a napkin.

“In a restaurant near the university we drew the association’s logo on a napkin,” explains Manuel Merchán, president of this environmental NGO. “This had been brewing since previous years with collaborations, work…”, adds Ana María Fidalgo de Las Heras, vice president. Thus, a quarter of a century ago, Chelonia, one of the first environmental NGOs in Spain, was born.

A name they adopt from one of the most famous green sea turtles on the planet. This turtle travels thousands of kilometers during its life and always returns to the beach where it was born to spawn. The history of this association is very similar to that of these animals. Chelonia has taken its messages and initiatives to all corners of the planet and has offices in Uruguay, Brazil, Costa Rica, Senegal and Romania, among others. But it always comes back to the place where it all began. Merchán is a professor at the university where this organization was born. “Follow that interest of the youngest,” says Merchán in a telephone conversation. “The level of awareness is much higher than when we started Chelonia in the 90s,” explains Fidalgo de Las Heras.

However, points out the vice president of the organization, this increase in awareness is not linked to greater action. “There is a bit of a lack of real commitment,” she warns. “There is a lack of cooperation between the different public and private institutions so that we can carry out this work, because if we do not all collaborate together it is difficult for things to progress further in the end,” she adds.

In the service record of this great Spanish ‘turtle’ there are projects in different corners of the planet and with private companies, public administrations, but always with the protection of ecosystems as its north. «The most notable thing about these 25 years, beyond all the friends we have made, is seeing the importance of the need for the participation of all possible actors. It’s difficult, but over time you learn to do it and achieve it,” says Merchán.

On their journey through the marine waters of the entire planet they have found the support of the government of Spain, several foundations – among which are the Biodiversity Foundation or the Prince Albert II of Monaco – and the private sphere such as Coca-Cola or Lacoste . “If you don’t have the entire society, the solution doesn’t work,” says the director of the environmental NGO.

With this premise, Chelonia and her fellow travelers have managed to protect and clean marine ecosystems on the Spanish coasts. “Mainly, at the beginning, we focused on turtles, but over time we have opened up to the protection of other species such as crocodiles and primates,” says Ana María Fidalgo de Las Heras. Now, past adolescence and in full maturity on the way to 30, Chelonia’s mission “is to involve society in the conservation of global biodiversity and nature through science, cooperation, sustainable development and circularity », defends his management team.

About fifty people with different training are in charge of this. If one of the napkins that were signed back in the 2000s took Zinedine Zidane to Real Madrid to start the Real Madrid of the Galacticos. Chelonia has managed to bring together almost fifty galacticians from biology, the world of veterinary medicine and even computer scientists, some of them from outside the Iberian borders. “The most shocking thing about this whole trip is when we started talking about Europe,” recalls Merchán. “That opened our minds and you realize how you change over the years,” he says.

However, the objective has not changed: «I am optimistic and all the actions that are being initiated will ultimately make us all collaborate and continue fighting for the planet. We have to get started now, the objective is clear and we have to agree to walk this path. The planet is already speaking,” responds the vice president of Chelonia. “We are going to continue, humbly, providing solutions to this global problem,” adds Merchán.

At the moment, if it happens like its marine twins, the Chelonias Mydas, this association is in full maturity and still has a long way to go, at least for about 80 years, which is the life expectancy of these green turtles. “We are and will be on the alert,” says the president of this association.