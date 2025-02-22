This Friday, Chelo García-Cortés has caused a sensation on the set of Nor we were When appearing disguised as a nice robot. But it was not any Citorg, but Chesla, her funny futuristic version of Tesla.

From the first moment, His entrance has been the most surreal: Mechanical movements, completely covered face of silver makeup and a metal costume with red details that simulated a kind of retro android. In the chest, he wore a poster with his new robotic name, an obvious wink to the Tesla brand.

But the best has come when he has begun to speak, with his voice he sounded completely distorted. Taking advantage of the occasion, Kiko Matamoros has asked him for “some piquitos”, while Javier de Hoyos, without losing the opportunity, has released: “You have made it the ‘Chelordomo’ of the future.” Chelo, instead of haying, He has corrected his partner firmly: “No, forgive. Chelsa!”

The collaborator He has not removed his suit or abandoned his robotic voice at any time of the program gathering, which has turned the scene into a continuous show.

In this way, between laughs and jokes, García-Cortés has pronounced some of the most popular and iconic phrases about itlike “Chelo, you and I had a night of love” or “I am a supreme bisexual.”