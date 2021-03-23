The Far Eastern Hectare free land distribution program must and will be constantly improved; its further step will be to extend it to the Arctic and possibly obtain a second hectare. This was announced on Tuesday, March 23rd, to Izvestia in the press service of the Minister of the Russian Federation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, Alexei Chekunkov.

“The program for the issuance of free land with a wide range of possibilities for its application stimulates entrepreneurial activity, gives people freedom of choice and is perfectly suited for the vast territory of the Far East and the Arctic. It is obvious that such a program must and will be constantly improved. The first step will be to expand the program to the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation, as well as to ensure the possibility of obtaining a second hectare, ”the head of the department noted.

In the future, according to the minister, it is advisable to support the leaders, active and successful participants in the program in order to expand their capabilities, including by increasing the area of ​​land plots for conducting economic activities.

Chekunkov recalled that economics has a law of marginal utility, which states that any additional economic transaction makes sense as long as the involvement of a new resource in circulation is beneficial. In his opinion, if people can successfully cope with the economic development of the land, they must be supported in every possible way.

“We will continue to work to ensure that more and more Russians benefit the country by developing business on their own land and continuing the work, which is already four and a half centuries old, to develop the east and north of our country,” the head of the department added.

Earlier that day, it became known that Ivan Abramov, deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy, appealed to the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East with an initiative to issue a larger area under the Far Eastern Hectare program, if necessary.

The hectare program is not yet fully operational, the senator said. In 2017, the politician, together with a group of deputies, had already proposed increasing the size of the issued land to 10 hectares, but then this initiative was not supported.

It was emphasized that during the spring session of 2021, Abramov plans to again discuss this issue with Chekunkov. This time, he is not going to insist on a tenfold increase, but expects that the department will increase the area of ​​the distributed plots in case of interest. He also plans to apply to the department with this proposal.

If the population is not attracted by a large amount of territory, they can completely forget about the program – after all, everyone who wanted to get land has already done it, the senator said.

Oleg Melnichenko, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Federal Structure, Regional Policy, Local Self-Government and Northern Affairs, agreed with this opinion. However, according to him, not everyone needs to issue more than 1 hectare, but depending on the success of the work. Such a rating system should be worked out.