Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on January 7th. It is customary to celebrate an important church holiday solemnly: on this day, fish and meat dishes are served on the table, as well as pastries and desserts. Experts have prepared interesting and simple recipes for the festive table for Izvestia.

Draniki with pike caviar and sour cream

So, the brand chef of Azbuka Severa Sergey Gordeev told how to cook unusual pancakes with pike caviar. For the recipe you will need the following ingredients: peeled potatoes (250 g), onions (40 g), 1 garlic clove, mayonnaise (15 g), wheat flour (10 g), 1 egg yolk, vegetable oil (40 g), pike caviar (40 g), 3-4 sprigs of dill or parsley leaves, salt and black pepper.

“Grate the potatoes on a coarse grater, squeeze, place in a bowl. Add finely grated onion and garlic, yolk, mayonnaise, flour and mix. Heat the oil in a wide frying pan. Put four potato pancakes with a spoon, fry on both sides until golden brown, put on a napkin. If necessary, bake in the oven at a temperature of 160 degrees for 4–5 minutes, depending on the thickness of the potato pancakes. Put potato pancakes on a plate, serve sour cream and pike caviar, decorated with greens, in separate gravy boats, ”said the specialist.

An interesting dessert will help to complement the festive table. Anastasia Tatulova, the founder and ideological inspirer of the AnderSon family cafe network, told how to cook delicious gingerbread. Ingredients: butter 82.5% (145 g), honey (150 g), granulated sugar (220 g), egg (2 pcs.), Wheat flour (340 g), ground cinnamon (2 teaspoons), soda food (half a teaspoon).

To begin with, the butter should be melted together with honey in a water bath. Then beat the egg and sugar separately. Prepare all dry ingredients: flour, baking soda and cinnamon.

In a beaten egg, add melted butter with honey, add flour, add soda and cinnamon, then mix until smooth.

“Put the dough into silicone molds, spreading over the entire mold. The shape can be any at your discretion – from a gingerbread man to a Christmas tree. Bake at 160 degrees for about 40 minutes depending on the size of the mold. Decorate the baked gingerbread with sugar fudge or icing to your taste,” Tatulova recommended.

The decoration of the festive table will be a spicy carrot cake with candied fruit and walnuts.

For the recipe you need: fresh carrots (220 g), wheat flour (220 g), baking powder (1 teaspoon), chopped walnuts (50 g), egg, granulated sugar (250 g), vegetable oil (170 ml), baking soda (half a teaspoon), ground cinnamon (half a teaspoon), one pinch of salt.

Grate carrots on a fine grater, add vegetable oil and sugar, mix. Add the egg and continue to mix until a homogeneous mass is obtained. Separately, mix flour with baking powder, add soda, salt, cinnamon and chopped walnuts, mix, add to the carrot mass. Once again, mix everything well.

Cool the resulting mass for two hours. Put in a mold and bake for 40 minutes at a temperature of 160 degrees. At the end, it is recommended to decorate the baked cupcake with candied fruits, nuts and rosemary.

In December, Elena Tikhomirova, a nutritionist at the SM Clinic, prepared recipes for the most healthy and light snacks for the festive table for Izvestia. So, she told how to prepare champignons with cheese.