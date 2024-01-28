Portrait of Joan Roca and her mother, Montserrat Fontané. Cover of the book 'Mother Kitchen' (Planeta Gastro).

“Where would we be without conventions? These keep our lives in order and form the basis of marriage, family and social life (…)”, reflects Sigmund Freud in the book Dr. Sigmund Freud's recipes (Gedisa Editorial). The edition, small, with a white cover, simple and delicious, is a compilation of texts and recipes made by James Hillman and Charles Boer, which shows us the doctor's thoughts linked to the act of eating. Its pages raise topics such as the human being sitting at the table, the meaning of certain ways of relating to food, understanding anxiety states, and the social and personal moments related to a recipe.

This little book jumps off the shelf when you look in the bookstore for those writings that remind us of our origins, that give us a sincere traditional recipe book. You go, of course?, to Freud, like the one who searches on Google for the answer to all his doubts, to answer the question: why do great chefs always end up making a book about their mother's cooking, take it out? on the cover and they opt for a basic recipe book of stew soups and slow-cooked stews?

“All the valuable memories in our memory that give meaning to many things, that make us remember who we are, where we come from, what we do not want to repeat, what makes us smile and who are those who really matter (…) My memories are full of family meals, Sunday gatherings, shared smiles and kitchen cabinets (…) It was then when I discovered my love for cooking (…) Discovering how my grandmother prepared a good stew without breaking a sweat or how my mother cooked those recipes that managed to bring our family together and fixed flavors and sensations in our soul that we could not erase from our memory for life.” This is how chef Jordi Cruz begins his latest book, edited by Grijalbo, Cook at home with Jordi Cruz. More than 100 recipes from our mothers and some more surprises. As if the cook had placed himself on that kitchen couch where one is honest with oneself and begins to remember the flavors of childhood, this is how the recipes parade, without doubles or flourishes: cannelloni, macaroni, stew… and also, the memory fond of the dishes that unite him with his friends-colleagues by profession, such as the shrimp omelettes by chef Ángel León or the Sardine Coca by the Torres brothers, to name some of the recipes found in the book.

Memories. He leitmotiv for a family recipe book: “My great-grandfather, Benigno Redruello, was born in a braña near Luarca (Asturias),” explains Nino Redruello at the beginning of his book The Ancha recipes. And so, naming that family saga that together has achieved one of the great concepts of gastronomy in this country, this book is developed that follows the line of Editorial Debate very well: books that go far beyond a recipe book, that They tell a story, that immerse you in a universe. Written with that word that comes from the gut, Nino Redruello traces the chronology of his life through the dishes that marked his house, the family restaurants, his own projects and with his brother, the stews his family and wife and sons. The anchovies in adobo, the boletus croquettes, the fried artichokes, the famous Gabino tortillas and even the pine nut soup, a family memory of his wife Paloma: “The pine nut soup is the dish that, to my wife, Paloma, most It reminds him of home. She says that 'it's the soup that my mother made when I was little and when I went to live in London, I had no idea about cooking, I only knew how to make pasta, my mother started a blog to post recipes so that when I wanted to cook , I could get in and make a dish.”

What our father Freud would say regarding this topic: when you leave home, then you long for what you no longer have. He tries to stir up his feelings and memories, so he goes to the kitchen. Leaving home or, let's not forget, staying locked up due to a global pandemic. The latter was what prompted chef Francis Paniego (two Michelin Stars), during the time of confinement, to launch into social networks and begin sharing the recipes that he prepared for his family. This way he managed not only to remember his origins, but also to be able to transmit them to everyone who wanted to listen. This is how the book was born. Homemade (Montagud publishing house). At the editing level it is not a great book, at the content level, it is a gift for those who like to have books by great chefs, but who leave their star zone and get into the kitchen to make their usual stews. In this one one finds a lot of family sincerity: the Echaurren croquettes, the Russian salad, the cod slices stewed with its PIL pilthe lamb roast…

In 2018, in the middle of Madrid Fusion, chef Joan Roca took the stage with his mother, Montserrat Fontané (by profession: cook) in order to demonstrate to all attendees at that congress (one of the most avant-garde in the world) that Foams, low temperatures and other modern techniques are of no use if we do not remember and applaud those who taught us not only to eat, but also to cook. That affection and that memory was compiled in the book: Mother cuisine: Simple and traditional recipes to cook at home (Gastro Planet). 80 recipes divided into “the traditional ones”, “our mothers'” and “those that show traditional evolution”. Family secrets of the Roca brothers: Thursday rice, escudella and pot meat, or grandma's Roman-style squid. On February 21, the Planeta Gastro publishing house publishes a new softcover edition of the book 'Cocina madre', by Joan Roca and Salvador Brugués.

Starting from what has been learned, but going more towards wanting to indoctrinate on how to make authentic Italian cuisine, the book has just been released Cook like mom (Planeta Gastro) by chef Eugeni de Diego. Starting from memory, applying the technique and deploying a recipe book that seeks to teach the truth of a cuisine as traditional and familiar as Italian.

