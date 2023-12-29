Star chef forced to leave restaurant: “Chef assistant tied naked and abused for hours”

Last December 21, Aurélien Largeau, chef of the renowned starred restaurant La Table d'Aurélien Largeau at the Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, left his position following accusations and images that went viral on social media regarding an event that occurred inside the hotel. According to what was reported by Sud Ouest, an assistant was tied naked to a chair, in the presence of the restaurant staff and with the involvement of the chef. The images circulated on social media showed the victim with an apple in his mouth and a carrot in his buttocks.

The Hyatt Group, owner of the Hotel du Palais, confirmed Largeau's departure without providing further details, saying the incident does not reflect the company's values ​​and that appropriate decisions had been made to ensure safety and well-being of colleagues, guests and partners. Largeau vigorously denied the allegations in a statement to BFMTV, calling them false and defamatory, considering the incident an attack on his and his team's reputation. “These are false and defamatory statements and a monstrous attack on my honor and my formidable teams“, said the chef. The Bayonne Prosecutor's Office has launched a preliminary investigation into the incident, while the offending videos have been removed from social media.

Largeau, chef at the helm of the Hotel du Palais' kitchen since 2020 and responsible for obtaining the Michelin star, finds himself at the center of a controversial debate that could heavily influence his career and the restaurant's reputation. The entire affair raises questions about the treatment of employees and corporate culture within high-end kitchens, requiring a thorough investigation to establish the truth of the matter.

