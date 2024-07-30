If you want to enjoy the experience of a coffee at home that seems to be prepared by professionals, but also if you want it to be prepared while you do other things, the Chefman professional quality espresso machine or coffee shop is an option, because it has a milk frother, a 1.8 liter tank, it is made of stainless steel, and you can program it to start preparing your coffee at the time you set and it is at your disposal. SALE PRICE on Amazon Mexico with a 45% DISCOUNTso instead of costing $5,299 pesos now will pay $2,899 Mexican pesos for it.

“It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, July 30, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.”

The Temporary reduction of $2,400 pesos less applies to payment methods such as cash and credit through bank cards that can give you up to 12 interest-free monthly payments to settle the cost of the product. If you require a longer term, you can opt for 24-month financing with interest, the specifications of which will be addressed later, as well as the Features and functions of the Chefman coffee machine.

What features does the Chefman espresso machine have?

Among the 6-in-1 functions of the Chefman espresso machine is the ability to prepare single and double espresso, cappuccinos, lattes and more with coffee shop quality. Its accessories are dishwasher safe and it mainly has cutting-edge technology that allows you to program how you want the coffee to be prepared so that it is always just the way you like it.

But that’s not all, because the machine can start preparing coffee at a previously established time and up to 24 hours in advance, meaning you can leave the machine programmed to work and have your coffee ready at the time you require, while you do other things or get ready to go to work, school or whatever.

What are the features of the Chefman Barista Style Espresso Machine?

– RJ54 model.

– Chefman brand.

– Black and silver color.

– Capacity of 1.8 liters.

– Stainless steel.

– You can program the coffee maker to make coffee at the time you want.

-To prepare single, double espresso, cappuccino, latte and more.

– One-touch milk frothing mechanism.

– Includes internal cleaning function.

– With dishwasher-safe parts.

What payment methods does the Chefman coffee machine have on Amazon Mexico?

If you want to buy the Chefman coffee machine With barista quality at 45% OFF you can do it on Amazon Mexico for a limited time and through Payment methods such as cash and credit, the second will give you up to 12 months without interest with bank cards.

For those seeking a longer period to pay off the appliance, there is financing available, which will allow you to obtain up to 24 monthly payments with additional interest on the price of the item.

