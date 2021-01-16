E.in Lobster, which is served in a Michelin-starred restaurant, has often traveled around the world. The carrots and red cabbage that Simon Tress processes in his new restaurant in the Swabian Alb grow on the doorstep. The greenhouse is on the yard of the old farm in Hayingen-Ehestetten, a three-hectare strip of land is two kilometers away on a hill in front of the village.

The thirty-seven year old has been cooking in his “organic fine dining restaurant 1950” since August. It only has twelve places and is cooked in the open kitchen. Shortly before he prepares the menus with two apprentices at lunchtime, Tress picks up many ingredients himself from the field or harvests them in the vegetable patches behind the house. “Yellow beets, red cabbage, several types of carrots, beans, even chickpeas grow on the Swabian Alp,” says Tress and pulls some weeds from the field. “You can also see that it is organic.”

Meat as a noble snack

Simon Tress has made the radius for the food he processes extremely tight: 25 kilometers. Only with the organic wines and the salt can he not keep it. Instead of using sugar, it sweetened with stevia from the greenhouse; instead of peppercorns, it gives dishes with mustard seeds a peppery note.



Simon Tress, chef of the “1950”, opened the first fine-dining restaurant in the Swabian Alb that only uses Demeter and organic products.

If regional products or regional cuisine are advertised in supermarkets, this is in many cases whitewash for Simon Tress. “The potato with the regional label is sold in Stuttgart, but then comes from Hamburg,” he says. “Regional is not a protected name. Everyone draws the circle as big as he wants. “

In 2006 Tress took over the business from his parents. His grandfather Johannes had dealt with anthroposophy in the post-war years and switched agriculture to Demeter cultivation in 1950. His neighbors on the Alb ridiculed him as “moonlight farmers” and “green nuggets”. But teachers from Tübingen who wanted a good vegetarian meal soon came to the country restaurant, and after Sunday dinner they drove back to the university town with shopping bags full of cabbage, potatoes and ravioli.

Simon Tress’ guests today come from Hamburg, Cologne, Düsseldorf and of course Stuttgart. In the “Rose” restaurant you can eat vegetarian or classic, in the “1950” restaurant – the year reminds of the establishment – meat is only available as an additional course, as a fine snack, so to speak. “We don’t want to proselytize, we don’t want to explain too much either. We want people to feel good, ”says Tress. He doesn’t want to give his guests a guilty conscience. The small pieces of grilled kidney cones or the thin slices of venison served in addition to the vegetarian menu are intended to raise awareness of the preciousness of meat. We succeed – because everything is of excellent quality.



In “1950” only Demeter and organic products are used

A patented “CO2 menu”

“Food posers” who arrive in a Porsche or hipsters from Berlin are just as welcome as the original green Swabian family who eat vegetarian and vegan food, says Tress. He’s a Swabian who likes to get drunk on his culinary inventiveness. For several years he worked in the classic starred gastronomy. Stops were the Traube Tonbach in Baiersbronn, the Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten am Schluchsee and the Quellenhof in Aachen.

Simon Tress hasn’t processed goose livers and lobsters for years, and he doesn’t miss her. Sophisticated cooking methods or the art of making blood steam foam or a vegetarian gravy are based on the methods of classic star cuisine. But the raw materials are completely different. The proximity to the producers – always organic or Demeter farms – is paramount. Nothing is ordered online in Strasbourg; what he needs he gets from the producers in the area. He buys the plums from a farmer who lives less than a kilometer from his restaurant, and he gets the ricotta from an organic dairy on the Schupfenberg 18 kilometers away.

So that the guests notice how regional top cuisine can be, the service staff bring the guests paper boxes with product cards before each course. If you want, you know when you take the first bite to your mouth that the peppers grew directly in Ehestetten and the pigs were raised on an organic farm in Granheim.