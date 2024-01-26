Stopped by the police for a check, Gabriele Rubini, aka chef Rubio, was allegedly found in possession of a plastic tank containing five liters of a substance compatible with animal blood. According to what we learn, Rubini, taken to the police station, declared that he was headed to the sit-in in front of the Farnesina where, later, some participants attempted to paint the Israeli flag red.

Failed attempt, with moments of great tension at the sit. “It is insulting and contemptuous of the flag,” the officers said, preventing the action. “It's a shameful thing, free Palestine,” responded the activists of Cambiare Rota and Power to the People.