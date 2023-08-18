The Milanese chef was found lifeless Riccardo Zebro, 34 years old, landed years ago in New York and star of Sant’Ambroeus West Village, a prestigious restaurant establishment. Her disappearance is a whodunit. Zebra was originally from Cassina De ‘Pecchi, a small town east of Milan, and he should have returned to Italy for the summer holidays in a few days. He brought the tradition of Italian cuisine to the world and was also very popular on social networks. He had begun his career at the Sheraton Diana Majestic in Porta Venezia, then he had been to Bermuda and then to Manhattan, first at the San Carlo Osteria Piemonte restaurant in Soho and then at Sant’Ambroeus.

He had also cooked for Robert De Niro.

His death occurred in the night between 15 and 16 August. But she is still shrouded in mystery.