The Murcian cook Pablo González Conejero, chef of the Cabaña Buenavista, will advise during the next three years to the five-star hotel in Granada The Bobadilla, which has just announced the renewal of its gastronomic offer.

According to Pablo González himself, it is not about «copying and pasting» the formula with which you have already succeeded, but to “pass the filter of the Cabaña Buenavista to Andalusian cuisine.” For it, will have five spaces in the hotel nazarí: La Finca, the establishment’s flagship restaurant; El Cortijo, in which it will implement a model similar to La Trastienda; El Mirador, a space with a swimming pool that will open at noon; a bar; and room service.

To guarantee the success of the bet, La Bobadilla’s team of professionals has traveled to Cabaña Buenavista for a month to find out how they work there. In addition, they are scheduled to return in June for a period of another 30 days. The monitoring during the first months of work will be carried out electronically.

The aim is to offer “an original experience that reveals the history and local cuisine, through a careful selection of flavor artisans, with top quality ingredients such as Riofrío caviar and extra virgin olive oil”.

The hotel’s gastronomic renovation also includes a change of scenery and a dinner service in the complex’s garden. And it is that “the privileged environment of the hotel, an extensive forest of holm oaks, almond trees and olive trees, will be very present in some details of the new proposal, such as the aperitifs where different types of oils from different varieties of olives will be offered”, points out the organization in a statement.

It’s about a new challenge “very exciting” for Pablo González, as this hotel has been “very present” in his life “for 30 years”. His father, Javier Morales, chef at the Flanigan Restaurant in Mallorca, has always told him about him. “It is the best hotel I have ever known,” he assures.