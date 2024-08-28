Chef Guido Mori against everyone, from Briatore to Barbieri

Guido Mori, chef and director of the University of Italian Cuisine, lashes out against influencers and food bloggers, but also against Flavio Briatore and Bruno Barbieri.

Interviewed by MowmagMori also spoke about the price of coffee, which could soon rise to 2 euros: “It is an expensive food and deserves to be treated as such. We are used to thinking that coffee costs little because we exploit the plantations. But coffee must be paid the right amount, so 2 euros is just the beginning, prepare yourselves because later on it will cost more. As the south of the world is exploited less and less, the cost of labor will increase and the quality will also rise”.

And speaking of prices, the chef also talks about the famous 17 euro margherita from Flavio Briatore’s Crazy Pizza: “But why doesn’t he put a margherita pizza in his a** at that price? It’s something that doesn’t make sense. The idea that food should be expensive because he’s cool is old.”

“When I look at him and hear him speak, I would gladly tell him to retire. It is not possible that we continue to do this bullshit that was already old in the 90s, let alone in 2024. Here, he reminds me of Silvio Berlusconi when he was at the end of his career, with whom you could no longer even get angry but only wonder where his carer was. If I may say, dear Briatore, take a leap into the present, it is better” adds Guido Mori.

Mori also has something against “chefs like Bruno Barbieri who no longer represent culinary culture, I think he hasn’t entered a kitchen for decades. He is now the symbol of the old and sometimes the ridiculous, making statements that are out of this world. Then there are all those chefs who consider themselves important just because they do Masterchefwhen in reality they should be dealing with young people and not wasting time on television.”

“One I like is definitely Cracco. He is placed at a high level within the culinary panorama, he is one of the Italian points of reference for the reinterpretation of Italian tradition in a modern key” concludes the chef.