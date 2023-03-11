Chef Manuel Costa killed in Rome, the pain of Floriana Secondi

Floriana Secondi, former competitor of Big Brotherexpresses all his grief over the death of his cousin, chef Manuel Costa, the 41-year-old who was shot in the head in front of his restaurant located in the Esquilino district in Rome.

Understandably shocked by what happened, Floriana Secondi wrote about her profile Instagram: “You ugly bastard!!! Taking the life of my cousin, father of 4 children, you are a despicable being, shooting cold in the head, may God reward your actions… there will be earthly but also divine justice”.

The former gieffina then posted a series of photos that portray her alongside chef Manuel Costa. In one of these, Floriana Secondi wrote: “It is not possible”.

owner ofOsteria degli Artistilocated in the Esquilino district of Rome, the chef was shot dead on the evening of Friday 10 March a few meters from his restaurant.

The killer, 43-year-old Fabio Giaccio, turned himself in shortly after the murder. “We had a fight and I killed him,” the man told investigators.

“It’s inside the car, you can find it there,” the killer told the policemen. In fact, the body of chef Manuel Costa was inside his gray Mercedes, a few meters from his restaurant, located in via Germano Sommeiller, with the weapon used for the crime next to it.