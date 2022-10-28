Pedro Sola revealed on the air in ‘Ventaneando’, that the chef Jose Ramon he would have confessed to him as his colleague Benedictthere would be severely mistreated chef Betty during the development of the reality show ‘MasterChef’.

During the broadcast of the program, Sola took advantage of the moment when they were commenting on the elimination of Margarita ‘La Diosa de la Cumbia’, to share the confession supposedly made by the chef “Joserra”.

“Can’t we count that? Chef Joserra was the one who told us about how our chef Betty was treated badly by past chefs,” he commented.

For a moment the program was interrupted and “Pedrito” continued with the revelation.

“they made her cry; the chef Benito Molina Suddenly he would say some swear words about the chef, like ‘Oh, this fat pend** has arrived,’” the driver said on the air.

Minutes later, on social networks, chef Benito posted a photo on Twitter with chef “Joserra” where he is seen smiling and affirming that he is still in force after 3 years.

“After 3 years we are still a topic of conversation. #ChocoDiva #MyLove”