The rice It is the star ingredient of many dishes of Spanish gastronomy due to all its recipe options, such as paella or creamy rice. This product arrived in the Mediterranean through Muslim culture and today has a close link with the cuisine of our country.

If we want enhance the flavor of rice we can continue a trick from chef José Andrés which consists of making a good stir-fry that can be established as the main base for the entire process that rice entails.

The secret of a good stir-fry

Rice iStock

For this sofrito recipe we need olive oil, sugar, salt, tomatoes, sweet paprika and bay leaves. To prepare it, we must cut the onions and heat them over medium heat in the oil with the sugar and salt. We will stir for 45 minutes and add water if necessary.





We grate the tomatoes and we add that puree along with paprika and bay leaves. We cook for about 20 more minutes and when we see that it reaches a rusty color we must remove it from the heat. The preparation will be ready to use and we can also freeze what is left over to use in other dishes.

