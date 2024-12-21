Paiporta This Saturday was filled with magic and excitement with the anticipated visit of Santa Claus. He chef José Andrés He has changed his kitchen jacket for the red Santa Claus suit and has been to one of the Valencian towns hardest hit by the Dana, where an emotional day was experienced with the distribution of toys to boys and girls so that they forget the ravages that they are still dealing with due to the flood.

Hundreds of families have come to the center of Paiporta to enjoy the solidarity market organized by the Asturian chef’s NGO with entities from all over Spain for Christmas. The ‘A Christmas Tree for Dana’ initiative had the objective of returning the hope to minors who have lost everything due to the floods. José Andrés wanted to participate in this solidarity act by visiting Santa Claus to distribute gifts and receive requests for the boys and girls of Paiporta.

The Plaza Ateneo Mercantil de Paiporta has witnessed one of the most special moments despite the fact that the trail of dana still follows in its streets. The day has been marked by a carol concert, food trucks, numerous surprises for the little ones and workshops. Family members have lined up long lines to enjoy these activities as well as to meet Santa Claus.









Chef José Andrés distributing gifts to the residents of Paiporta



Jose Andres He has gone up to the stage set up in the square to sit on the throne and thus receive all the children who wanted to ask for their gifts for this Christmas. Paiporta has been flooded with hugs, smiles, fun, but above all with hope to regain normality once and for all.

«Our Santa Claus came to light up our towns when everything was dark. When we didn’t see a future, when we believed everything was lost and we felt abandoned. He has been taking care of us from the beginning. And we don’t have enough words to thank everything he and his team have done for us. You will always have a home here. And you will always be in our hearts,”️ the volunteers of the social entity ‘A Christmas Tree for Dana’ have said on their social networks.

Chef José Andrés receiving the boys and girls of Paiporta to listen to their requests for Christmas gifts



The boys and girls of Paiporta have received symbolic gifts advanced by the surprise visit from Santa Claus. This Valencian town is not the only one that is celebrating these events to recover the Christmas spirit, several municipalities have joined these proposals to celebrate Christmas.