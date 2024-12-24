At Christmas, the kitchens of Spain are filled with delicious ingredients and recipes to fill the table. with the best dishes. On dates like these, it is common for us to prepare more elaborate lunches and dinners and with ingredients that we do not usually use at other times of the year.

Lamb, suckling pig, turkey, seafood, baked fish, soup, cannelloni, nougat, pollorones… There are many typical Christmas foods and the parties that follow, but each person has their favorite way of preparing them so that it is to the taste of the diners and the cook.

The meat It is, without a doubt, one of the key ingredients for many people, whether in the form of sausages such as ham or loin, or in baked, grilled, stewed or even grilled preparations. There is room for all types of preparations and meats but, on the recommendation of the famous chef Jose Andresmaybe these holidays are the perfect time to try something new and delicious.

The perfect meat for these holidays

The chef announced this secret a few weeks ago, claiming that it could be an ideal alternative for the American Thanksgiving turkey but that it is also a perfect option for these holidays.









As he writes on his blog, the meat in question would be roast beef. According to José Andrés, “this recipe It’s perfect for a holiday main dish. Because, although it takes a little time to cook it, it doesn’t require you to keep an eye on it all the time, so you can do other things while the meat roasts in the oven… like having a glass of wine!

As you can see, you will only have to roast this cut of meat according to its thickness and the point of the meat that you want to achieve, always without overdoing it so that it is juicy and not at all dry. For this, José Andrés gives his star trick:

«When you buy the meat, ask the butcher to tie itbecause that will give it a more uniform shape that will help it cook more evenly”, so the result of the meat will be much better. Something that could be applied to cooking similar meats this Christmas. Now you have one more alternative to taste the best culinary preparations on these dates.